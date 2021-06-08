BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



As at 31 May 2021 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that it had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:



Chrysalis Investments Limited



8 June 2021

END