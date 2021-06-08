Anzeige
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 14:33
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

London, June 8

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

As at 31 May 2021 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that it had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Chrysalis Investments Limited

8 June 2021

END

