BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R
London, June 8
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
As at 31 May 2021 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that it had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
Chrysalis Investments Limited
8 June 2021
END
