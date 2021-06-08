The capacity will be set up on a build, own, operate basis and bidding in the tender closes on August 26.From pv magazine India The Railway Energy Management Company Limited unit of state-owned Indian Railways has invited bids to set up 740 MW of ground-mounted solar power plants on vacant railway land parcels. The national rail network comprises 18 zones and each one that will host solar capacity will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the successful solar developers in the exercise. The projects - to be set up on a build, own, operate basis - will be constructed in the states of Gujarat ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...