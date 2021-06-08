SFLMaven Corp.: SFLMaven Announces Multi-Year Record of $318,000 in Weekly Sales

Company Sets Multi-Year Record Weekly Sales Figure Driven by Continued Auction Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced that eBay auction sales in the week ended June 3rd, 2021 totaled over $318,000 spanning 207 customer orders - a multi-year record.

The Company's successful "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event drove high levels of consumer engagement, generating the vast majority of revenue in the week to the widely followed SFL Maven eBay store .

"I am pleased to announce an incredible $318,000 sales week, setting a multi-year record for SFLMaven," said Joseph Ladin Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see our diverse portfolio of truly unique jewelry garnering intense interest and creating competitive bidding dynamics, driving a healthy gross margin profile on our auction listings. I believe we are well positioned for continued execution and a transition to profitability in the months to come, delivering value for our shareholders over the long-term."

Pictured Above: Platinum 6.0ct Diamond Cartier Earnings, which sold for $9,600.

Pictured Above: Eternity Band, with 7.1ct of diamonds, which sold for $9,200.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store . For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

