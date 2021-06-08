Frost & Sullivan Unveils Strategic Opportunities in Digital Upskilling Shaping the Future of Work and Crowd Analytics

Understand the trends and emerging prospects influencing the future of work and powering business and operational intelligence in this Frost & Sullivan webinar

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has compelled consumers to interact more with technology and has impacted the way we work, make purchases, and spend our free time. It has also irrevocably changed the workplace dynamic. For team building and maintaining professional connections, digital collaboration has proved more crucial than ever. As workplaces become remote and transition toward becoming automation-dependent, upgrading digital skills is necessary to close the digital divide and prepare for future labor market needs.

Similarly, post-COVID crowd behavior patterns will also play a key role in shaping our future cities. An increasing need to monitor, understand and manage consumer and commuter behavior across smart cities, retail, and transport will drive growth opportunities in crowd analytics, which is expected to grow 20%-25% by 2030. Hence, cities seeking to join the race to become smart cities will need to adopt crowd analytics solutions.

To understand the transformative trends and emerging opportunities shaping the future of work and powering business and operational intelligence, join Frost & Sullivan experts Chaitanya Habib and Malabika Mandal for the upcoming webinar, "New Avenues in Digitalization: Post-Pandemic Behavior will Drive New Opportunities in Digital Upskilling and Crowd Analytics," on June 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. (EDT).

For more information and to register for this webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5sv.

In this webinar:

Learn how crowd analytics can help ensure proper public healthcare services, traffic movement, security, and surveillance services across smart cities.

Explore digital upskilling, which is needed for an increasingly automation-dependent workforce and how businesses will need to accelerate investment in innovative technologies for the incoming digital-native millennial and Gen Z workforce to improve overall work productivity.

Discover the technological shifts creating avenues within crowd analytics and digital upskilling in the post-pandemic era.

Find out the impact of these growth opportunities on your business.

Understand the industry leaders in this space and what you can learn from them.

This webinar will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

