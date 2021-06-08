Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling continues to expand the Barry "H-Series" gold mineralized zones at depth. Specifically, the Barry H15 Zone gold mineralized outline has quadrupled in size since the last National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") report was filed in 2019 and remains open along strike and at depth (see Figure 4). The latest drilling results encompass 25 expansion diamond drill holes [12,989 metres ("m")], including seven drill holes that were deepened to test for potential extensions of "H-Series" subparallel zones. Drilling highlights include a wide zone of mineralization in drill hole MB-21-346 that intercepted 4.4 grams-per-tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 8.0 m (see Figures 1 to 4).

The Company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 10,000 m per month and plans to announce a mineral resource estimate update on its three main deposits, Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy in the coming weeks (the "2021 Resource Update"), which is expected to incorporate approximately 130,000 m of new drilling information, including the results presented today. In addition, work on the the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") is ongoing and is expected to be completed in Q4 2021 (see press release dated March 1, 2021).

Drilling Highlights*:

4.4 g/t Au over 8.0 m in hole MB-21-346

9.0 g/t Au over 3.6 m and 5.5 g/t Au over 2.1 m in hole MB-21-345

11.4 g/t Au over 1.8 m in hole MB-21-343

5.4 g/t Au over 5.0 m in hole MB-21-341

5.6 g/t Au over 4.0 m in hole MB-21-349

* True widths are estimated to be greater than 65% of the drill intersection length.

Pascal Hamelin, CEO, commented: "It is very encouraging to continue seeing drill results that demonstrate good continuity across thick widths in these "H-Series" gold mineralized zones. I really look forward to seeing how these results are incorporated into the upcoming mineral resource estimate update. Importantly, company-wide engineering and permitting continues to progress which should allow for a smooth and rapid transition for Bonterra from exploration to development over the next 18-24 months."







The Company has drilled 86 holes and deepened eight existing holes representing a total of 38,958 m at Barry since July 23, 2020. Complete and partial results from 21 drill holes have been received including seven of the eight deepened holes since the press release dated March 31, 2021. Some results from the remaining holes are still pending (See Table 1 and Figure 1).

The Barry drilling program targeted the expansion and continuity of the gold mineralized zones in key areas around the NI 43-101 Barry mineral resource estimate in 2019. Drilling results continue to confirm the expansion of multiple "H-Series" subparallel zones which remain open at depth across the Barry deposit, in addition to outlining further potential to the east of the deposit (See Table 1 and Figures 1 to 4).

The Barry gold deposit is characterized as multiple sub-parallel, sub-vertical, shear zones and a second set of subparallel "H-Series" veins dipping 30 to 60 degrees to the south hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Gold mineralization consists of disseminated sulfides within the shear zones and the veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 kilometres along strike and 600 m vertical and remains open for expansion.

Table 1: Significant mineralized intersections of recent drilling on the Barry deposit

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone MB-18-187

417.1 422.9 5.8 0.6





511.8 516.0 4.2 1.7 H15

including 513.5 514.0 0.5 7.4 H15 MB-18-189

455.1 459.0 3.9 5.0 H15

including 455.1 455.9 0.8 21.1 H15 MB-18-191

470.5 474.3 3.8 2.7 H15

including 472.8 473.5 0.7 10.9 H15 MB-18-195

511.6 519.0 7.4 2.3 H15

including 511.6 514.9 3.3 3.4 H15 MB-18-198

403.9 406.6 2.7 3.0 H12



442.0 444.5 2.5 1.3

MB-20-246

512.8 513.3 0.5 0.9





526.5 527.2 0.7 1.5 H13



569.2 570.3 1.1 1.2





593.4 597.0 3.6 1.0 H14



623.0 624.8 1.8 2.4 H15 MB-20-278

508.3 509.8 1.5 4.6 H14

including 508.3 508.8 0.5 13.0 H14 MB-21-334

240.7 241.5 0.8 4.6





397.0 415.0 18.0 0.7



including 401.4 404.5 3.1 3.4





654.5 657.1 2.6 0.4 H15 MB-21-335

85.5 90.0 4.5 0.5





93.0 97.5 4.5 1.8 H-Series

including 95.9 96.5 0.6 8.9 H-Series



314.2 315.2 1.0 0.6





317.8 318.3 0.5 1.9

MB-21-337

503.9 505.9 2.0 0.8





511.7 516.6 4.9 0.5





630.8 647.8 17.0 1.3



including 635.5 636.3 0.8 9.4





657.2 659.9 2.7 1.1 H12



744.0 744.7 0.7 1.4 H13 MB-21-341

347.0 354.1 7.1 1.7



including 348.1 349.0 0.9 11.8





364.6 366.6 2.0 0.5





450.1 450.6 0.5 3.8





491.0 492.0 1.0 2.0





499.5 504.0 4.5 1.4





511.1 512.5 1.4 0.8





533.0 536.0 3.0 3.5



including 533.0 533.8 0.8 11.6





600.0 605.0 5.0 5.4 H12

including 603.0 604.0 1.0 11.3 H12



669.3 670.1 0.8 2.6





729.0 731.0 2.0 1.9 H13



769.8 773.6 3.8 1.5 H15 MB-21-342

352.5 354.5 2.0 1.0 H6



407.8 408.7 0.9 0.6





417.0 421.6 4.6 0.7 H8



459.8 460.9 1.1 0.7





463.6 466.3 2.7 1.6 H12



474.9 476.4 1.5 1.2 H13



568.5 579.6 11.1 2.1 H15

including 577.4 579.6 2.2 6.4 H15 MB-21-343

328.3 330.2 1.9 0.9





491.8 492.4 0.6 1.1





550.0 569.0 19.0 0.5





764.6 768.0 3.4 6.6 H14



765.5 767.3 1.8 11.4 H14



779.4 791.4 12.0 0.7 H15 MB-21-344

487.2 488.4 1.2 2.1





620.1 630.0 9.9 0.8 H15 MB-21-345

392.0 397.1 5.1 0.6





488.9 491.0 2.1 5.5





500.9 502.6 1.7 3.4



including 501.6 502.6 1.0 5.2





533.6 537.1 3.5 9.0



including 534.6 536.2 1.6 19.1





559.0 564.0 5.0 0.8



including 562.1 562.7 0.6 5.7





624.5 628.8 4.3 1.5



including 624.5 626.1 1.6 3.2





751.8 762.5 10.7 0.7 H15



755.7 756.2 0.5 5.0 H15 MB-21-346

420.8 421.3 0.5 1.2





610.8 618.8 8.0 4.4 H15

including 617.6 618.8 1.2 8.9 H15 MB-21-347

598.0 601.5 3.5 0.5 H15 MB-21-348

426.3 427.4 1.1 0.9





694.4 695.8 1.4 3.8 H14



706.3 708.0 1.7 6.1 H15

including 707.0 707.5 0.5 16.0 H15 MB-21-349

489.3 490.0 0.7 1.0





530.0 531.1 1.1 0.7





638.1 642.1 4.0 5.6 H15 MB-21-350

694.0 699.2 5.2 1.7 H14

including 694.5 696.2 1.7 3.9 H14



720.7 722.8 2.1 1.3 H15 MB-21-351

64.4 84.0 19.6 0.5



including 71.3 77.8 6.5 1.1





222.0 225.0 3.0 0.7

MB-21-352 Results pending MB-21-353 Results pending MB-21-354 Results pending MB-21-355 Results pending

Notes:

1) The meterage represents drilled lengths.

2) True widths are estimated to be greater than 65% of the drill intersection length.

3) The mineralized intervals shown above use a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade.

Quality control and reporting protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified person

Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has three main assets, Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy, that collectively have a total of 698 thousand ounces in measured & indicated categories, and 1.4 million ounces in inferred category. Approximately 130,000 m of drilling will be used to update this resource shortly. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently two-thirds the way through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tonnes-per-day. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-months to deliver shareholder value.

