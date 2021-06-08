Affluence Corporation: Join OneMind Technologies CEO at an Intersec Live Webinar on 9 June 2021: Integrated Operations Centers (IOC) - What is next?

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) and its subsidiary OneMind Technologies SL announced today that Stéphane Eyme, CEO of One Mind Technologies will join other industry leaders at Messe Frankfurt Middle East's latest event: "Integrated Operations Centers (IOC) - what is next?"

Time: 2.00pm (Gulf Standard Time/ UAE)

6.00am New York Time

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Link for Registration: https://lnkd.in/dDa4iPx

The expert panel will discuss the latest trends in the implementation of integrated command and control centers that help streamline city operations, minimize risk, and lower the total cost of operating a city's infrastructure. The webinar is free to attend.

Stéphane Eyme said "Managing cities today involves the creation of Integrated Operations Centers (I.O.C). Control rooms are witnessing new levels of sophistication with a requirement to handle continuous streams of real-time data and images. OneMind Technologies creates applications to help organizations and administrations analyze these large volumes of data and make real-time decisions."

Other panelists are Hani Khalaf, CTO and Business Development Manager for Dell Technologies in Middle East, global security consultant John Cowling and Captain Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri, Head of Command and Control at Dubai Police.

Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies, has 25 years' experience delivering sales successes and complex projects for Accenture, Fujitsu, and now OneMind Technologies. He combines deep expertise in crafting strategic plans with solid practice in managing organizations.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on edge computing and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL based in Barcelona, Spain is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as a system of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

About the relation between Dell Technologies and OneMind Technologies

The two companies are complementary players in the IoT field. They have worked and are working together on several smart city projects, mainly in the Middle East.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information

Affluence Corporation Investor Relations contact: info@affucorp.com or +1 720-295-6409

OneMind Technologies SL Press Relations contact: Chloe Tadros news@onemindtechnologies.com

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650877/Join-OneMind-Technologies-CEO-at-an-Intersec-Live-Webinar-on-9-June-2021-Integrated-Operations-Centers-IOC--What-is-next