Sparta Group: Sparta Unveils Multi-Layer Virus Protection Program for the Workplace

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is officially unveiling its virus protection program for the workplace. It's a system that integrates 5 easy-to-use components that can be utilized by both industrial and commercial enterprises to help keep a lid on the spread of viruses like COVID-19.

The COVID-19 crisis has crushed industry, especially operations that depend on the movement of people and close contact on production lines. This has been evident in Ontario's region of Peel, where there are hundreds of factories and more than 100,000 cases of SARS-CoV-2 being recorded, resulting in significant reductions in productivity. Over the last several months, Sparta and its various divisions have been working to bring together a comprehensive health safety program aimed at helping to protect vulnerable workers.

"We knew we had to do something because we have the engineering and science background, as well as the right partner channels to bring some relief to the workforce. We also recognize the challenges industries face, especially relative to the pandemic, because we have a plant of our own in east Toronto. And our number one concern for our employees is to keep them safe and to make them feel safe; and with that comes improved productivity." said, Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck

Over the past couple of months, while governments and society-at-large have been largely banking on vaccines as the holy-grail, yet concerns about the next wave, the next variant, and/or the next pandemic outbreak still being omnipresent, Sparta has been looking to implement additional layers of workplace safety systems to allay safety concerns for its employees at their e-waste recycling facility (Re-ECO Tech/ERS) in Scarborough, ON. Now, over the next couple of weeks, Sparta will be using the same Scarborough facility as a demonstration site to explain how their workplace virus protection program can be used in other industries to help improve peace-of-mind across the workforce that results in increased productivity.

Sparta's Workplace Pathogen Protection Program was designed with multiple integrated layers, consisting of the following components:

Workplace Entry Station #1 - powered by Safe Entry Stations; delivered by SBL Testing Technologies to rapidly screen individuals for 7 symptoms associated with COVID-19, influenza, and other respiratory infectious diseases in seconds Workplace Entry Station #2 - to disinfect using a natural occurring non-toxic formulation, safe for clothing, skin and human consumption @Work by Achu Health App & dashboard - to consistently monitor numerous health factors on and off the job - including while sleeping Rapid Virus testing - utilizing both antibody and antigen Health Canada approved rapid point-of-use tests Robotic antimicrobial dispersion - to weekly disinfect and leave behind a pathogen protective coating on surfaces and workspace of all kinds, including production areas.

To see how these components work together to add layers of protection for workers, visit Sparta's website for a brief presentation.

"What we've learned through this pandemic is that our thought process about entering shared spaces, no matter where we are, who we are, or what our age might be, has changed. It could be COVID-19, SARS, H1N1, Influenza A or B or a host of other communicable diseases. All those viruses are still around us every day. So if we can develop easy-to-use programs to help mitigate outbreaks - especially as it relates to the workplace, we are heading in the right direction. From manufacturing to transportation or warehouse employees, to meatpackers and grocery store clerks - these are essential workers who keep our economy going and there needs to be a way to give them peace-of-mind as they head into work. Even with vaccinations becoming a major part of everyone's psyche, our program is designed to help the workforce both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jason Smith, Managing Director of Sparta Health Group.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning, and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

