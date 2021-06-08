Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.06.2021
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 15:03
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 8

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 June 2021 was 1377.62p (ex income) 1377.35p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

08 June 2021

