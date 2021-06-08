BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration





BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

8 June 2021



The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2021 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 16 July 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 18 June 2021 (ex-dividend date is 17 June 2021). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 25 June 2021.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2639