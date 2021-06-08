Infosys BPM Receives the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Infosys BPM ensured uninterrupted services through streamlined adaptations in asset allocation, connectivity, security, and quality control

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global BPM outsourcing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys with the 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for responding with alacrity to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the company mobilized its resources to ensure business continuity for clients by drawing on its rich experience of managing disruption. Recognizing that conditions differ from location to location, Infosys BPM leadership created guidelines with inputs from a central 'War Room' comprising representatives from business and technology functions and global offices.

"While the pandemic exposed weaknesses in all types of businesses, it also revealed the resilience of character and abilities that Infosys BPM has been cultivating for years. A recognized technology leader and innovator in the BPM space, the company rose to the challenge like few global organizations during the pandemic," said Alpa Shah, Global Vice President, CX Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "No business imagined the exact potential impacts and interruptions that 2020 could bring, yet Infosys BPM demonstrated the strength of its plans and ability to adapt."

Realizing that the pandemic would impact client delivery, Infosys BPM immediately prioritized transparent assessment and communications. Working intimately with clients' operations and security teams, the company ensured adherence to best practices and protocols. In addition, the War Room brought in diverse perspectives that helped Infosys BPM develop a robust strategy and drive its implementation across all global locations. The distributed decision-making allowed individual offices to make local determinations, which, in turn, drove rapid action.

In the most visible response to the pandemic, Infosys BPM undertook the massive migration to work from home for more than 30,000 employees. Within a week, most employees across the company had started working from home, and within a month, 100% of its production employees were work-from-home-enabled across geographies. Significantly, Infosys BPM focused on the physical and overall well-being of employees. For example, the company created numerous programs supporting employees, such as making counseling available for mental health, nutrition, and fitness, and coordinating volunteer programs during the pandemic, with an emphasis on education and community public service.

"Infosys BPM not only succeeded in keeping its promises to customers during the pandemic, but also thrived and achieved continued growth and customer satisfaction. In 2020, it received the highest customer satisfaction score in its history, and crossed the $1-billion revenue mark," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Its focus on process, technology, people, and community has ensured its success in every market environment."

"Infosys BPM is delighted to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. This award stands as a testament to the collective resilience and relentless efforts demonstrated by us during this unprecedented crisis. With strong backing from our best-in-class digital transformation services and design thinking approach, combined with enhanced efficiency, effectiveness, and experience, with empathy, we have been able to bring order to the chaos. Innovating consistently with our applied AI, automation, and human-ware capabilities, has allowed us to fulfil our utmost priority to ensure the safety of our employees, and deliver differentiated business value for our customers," said Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO & MD, Infosys BPM.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has leveraged competitive intelligence successfully to execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognizes companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

