WorkJam Bolsters Leadership with the Appointment of Enterprise Technology Visionary Daniel Crepeau

MONTREAL, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam , the leading digital workplace platform for organizations with frontline and hourly employees, today announces the appointment of Daniel Crepeau as Chief Operating Officer. Daniel brings more than three decades of experience driving all aspects of business, from software development, operations, sales and marketing, to large contract negotiations, and mergers and acquisitions. As COO, he will oversee operations of the company to further establish WorkJam's market leadership.

"WorkJam's rapid revenue growth has allowed the company to quickly scale internationally and expand our product suite," said Steven Kramer, CEO & President at WorkJam. "As a visionary in product innovation, assembling and mobilizing high performing teams, and achieving operational excellence, the addition of Daniel will allow us to continue reaching new milestones as the leading digital workplace for the frontline workforce."

Prior to joining WorkJam, Daniel held various leadership positions at Freshe Solutions, PSP Investments, and CGI Group, where he was known for innovating, synthesizing, and constantly attaining strategic and operational objectives.

"WorkJam's forward-thinking approach to innovation and product development combined with its mission of improving the lives of frontline employees strongly aligns with my values," said Daniel Crepeau. "I look forward to supporting WorkJam's talented team of individuals as the company continues to gain momentum with many of the world's most loved brands."

Daniel's executive appointment is the most recent exemplification of WorkJam's accelerated growth - currently hiring for 40+ open positions - and marks the second addition to WorkJam's executive team in the last nine months - Rich Halbert from Microsoft joined WorkJam as Chief Strategy Officer in September 2020. In the past year, WorkJam has introduced several new products critical for the wellbeing and safety of non-desk workers - including Digital Launchpad, WorkJam Studio, Operations Planner, IO Composer, ExpressPay, and Health Checks. In April 2020, the company closed an oversubscribed $50 million USD Series C round led by top Canadian venture capital firm Inovia Capital, with participation from Fonds de Solidarité FTQ. All existing investors also participated in the round including Lerer Hippeau, Blumberg Capital, Claridge Inc., Harmony Partners and WorkJam's management team.

