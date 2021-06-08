NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Readies for Development of Novel Immunotherapies for Brain Tumor Patients with pre-IND meeting scheduled with the FDA and Files Form 10-K for Fiscal 2020 and Form 10-Q for FQ1/FQ2, 2021

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) (the 'Company' or 'NovAccess'), a cancer therapeutics company with operations in biotechnology, is pleased to announce that it has filed the Form 10-K annual filing for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, and also filed Form 10-Q, quarterly filing for the quarters ending December 31, 2020 and March 31st, 2021.

The Company also published an update from the CEO, Dr. Dwain Irvin, on the future direction of the Company as well as milestones for the rest of the year 2021.

NovAccess Global is a translational biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, featuring recently approved United States patent US9764014B2. The patent is granted under the category of 'Cancer Antigens' and related to the 'treatment of cancer using vaccination therapy.' NovAccess Global is at the pre-IND stage and is currently interacting with the FDA to start the IND process for approval to begin human clinical trials. NovAccess Global has its first pre-IND meeting with the FDA June 16th, 2021.

NovAccess Global will initially target Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), the most common adult brain tumor with less than a 15-month median survival and no cure. Despite advances in chemotherapy and radiation therapy over the last 30-40 years, there has been no significant improvement in survival time for GBM patients. Currently, there is no immunotherapy for treating brain tumor patients available in the market. To date, immunotherapy has proven to be successful in treating prostate cancer and other cancers. NovAccess Global is very excited about the potential of this novel approach to treating brain cancer and providing a desperately needed alternative to brain patients.

"We believe we have a unique approach to helping fight a disease which affects millions of people worldwide. Through recent advancements of the Company including achieving both financial and business milestones, we are ready to begin to accelerate our progress and advancements.," commented Dr. Dwain Irvin, NovAccess Chief Executive Officer. For more details on the NovAccess Global business plan and the CEO vision for 2021 please visit: www.NovaccessGlobal.com

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treat brain tumor patients with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of Toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. The Company owns a cancer vaccine, which is a medication that stimulates or restores the immune system's ability to fight existing cancer by strengthening the body's natural defenses against the cancer cells. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This email and its attachments contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward looking statements' describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as 'may,' 'future,' 'plan' or 'planned,' 'will' or 'should,' 'expected,' 'anticipates,' 'draft,' 'eventually' or 'projected.' You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like NovAccess, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

