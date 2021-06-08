Nevada, Missouri, San Francisco Bay Area and Austin, Tex. agencies among the first of 20 U.S. geographies to leverage joint offering to better detect, predict and respond to traffic incidents

Wejo, the leader in connected vehicle data, and Waycare, a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solution for traffic management, today announced they will deliver a joint offering to 20 geographies across the United States. Wejo's data will supplement Waycare's existing traffic data sources, providing the myriad agencies responsible for the safety of U.S. roadways with a comprehensive understanding of conditions and the ability to not only detect and predict incidents, but also respond faster and more effectively based on real-world, near real-time data in a single platform from which they can all collaborate.

Stalled vehicles, debris, traffic stops and congestion, among other events, all pose safety risks to the vehicles and travelers on roadways. There also are incidents that can require many different agencies' involvement to resolve-including first responders, roadway maintenance crews, service teams and traffic management operators. Those agencies work hard to respond quickly and effectively when issues arise, but often get their information from and communicate on different platforms and face issues with incomplete or delayed data about an incident.

By supplementing its data sets with real-time connected vehicle data, Wejo allows Waycare to produce actionable insights, like automatic incident detection and crash prediction, that ultimately help make roads safer. The partnership also provides the agency with more visibility into rural roadways where physical infrastructure is often lacking.

"Ingesting Wejo's connected vehicle data into our AI-algorithms has enabled the Waycare platform to automatically detect more incidents on the roadway, and to do so faster than traditional methods used today," said Noam Maital, CEO of Waycare. "The sheer volume of connected vehicle data we've been able to access is invaluable and has provided a useful source of information to help us supplement our coverage in areas where physical road infrastructure isn't present."

The companies first joined forces in 2019 to augment how several Nevada transportation and safety management agencies used Waycare's traffic management solutions by incorporating Wejo's data for a more comprehensive overview of conditions on the roads so agencies could identify and respond to incidents quicker and improve traffic safety for all. That program became the foundation for a commitment to provide 20 geographies with the joint solution. Projects in Missouri, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Austin, Tex. are recently underway, with 11 additional regions expected to roll out in 2021.

"From solving congestion woes to saving lives, Wejo and Waycare share the vision of a world where data can be used for good," said Richard Barlow, CEO of Wejo. "We are tremendously proud of the deployments underway, and believe we are only at the beginning of a transformational opportunity for our companies, shared customers and the world."

About Wejo

Wejo is the leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from over 10.7 million vehicles and more than 44.4 billion of journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and individuals to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 150 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and Detroit in the US. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

About Waycare

Waycare is committed to making today's roads safer and more accessible through its cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) traffic management and transit solutions. Waycare works collaboratively with traffic management centers, law enforcement, service patrol, and other agencies to produce an all-in-one traffic management platform with the widest array of data partnerships in the industry. This Software as a Service (SaaS) solution enables actionable traffic safety insights and predictions including real-time automated incident and irregular congestion detection, crash prediction and forecasting, and collaborative tools for more efficient responses and planning to better serve drivers on the roads. For more information, visit http://www.waycaretech.com.

