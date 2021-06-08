EmiDAO: EmiSwap Goes ahead - the Plans after $1.38 Mln Raised

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / EmiSwap AMM DEX, the EmiDAO ecosystem's initial project - has revealed details on their roadmap just before the successful investment round with $1.38 millions raised has been held. Limit, stop limit, and stop market orders for DEXs, as well as a bridge between blockchains, voting, staking, NFT farming, and launch on a range of key DEX platforms are to be presented.

EmiSwap embodies the needs and capabilities of future DEXs and presents an open-source, decentralized solution. This automated market maker exchange, a fork of Uniswap V2, supplemented by an ESW governance token and yield-boosting NFT Magic Cards is going to get integrated into Binance Smart Chain and Huobi Chain in Q3 2021, Tron and Polkadot in Q4 2021. Also, the project intends to implement limit, stop limit, and stop market orders for such DEXs as UniSwap, SushiSwap, DODO, and others, along with voting functionality, staking, and utility NFT farming.

The extensive plans of the project is closely watched by the ESW token holders who are full members of the EmiSwap community and voters for the platform's further growth. The most active voters are rewarded with Ethereum gas fee refunds and an NFT-based loyalty program. EmiSwap redirects all trading fees to the community and liquidity providers as well.

Since the project's launch on March 31st, EmiSwap has collected over $1.8 million in total. $550,000 were raised in total locked value (TVL), another $1.3 million were garnered in startup funding for its ESW coin. The investments are not the only prominent achievement of the project. The protocol has passed a security test done by Hacken, a leading blockchain security firm.

EmiSwap is a groundbreaking DeFi project integrating gamified mechanics via NFT magic cards. NFT magic cards are very unique innovative loyalty gifts that increase the user's DEX income on the platform. The user can play and transfer them. Furthermore, NFT magic cards are not only a built-in game, but also yield-increasing NFT collectibles that can be owned only by EmiSwap community members.

Another eminent product is EmiBridge, a bridge between blockchains, that focuses on blockchain interoperability, cross-blockchain transactions, and layer-2 transaction support through its application.

EmiSwap is the first DEX with NFT mechanics and community governance. This decentralized AMM exchange combines gamification and rewards with advanced functionality of market maker exchange. This is the first project in the EmiDAO ecosystem and the first completely autonomous DAO in the world.

