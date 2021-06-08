Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - FuelPositive Corporation's (TSXV: NHHH) (OTC Pink: NHHHF) CEO, Ian Clifford, is interviewed by Ashton Addison of InvestmentPitch Media. FuelPositive is a Canadian-based growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable clean energy solutions for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

FuelPositive's patent-pending first-of-its-kind modular and scalable Carbon-Free Ammonia(NH 3 ) technology, developed by Dr. Ibrahim Dincer and his team, allows for the in-situ production of NH 3 in an entirely sustainable manner. The process allows for small, medium to large-scale production of NH 3 by utilizing only water, air and sustainable electricity.

The Carbon-Free NH 3 system will be highly adaptable, from smaller stand-alone fuel generation systems for transportation companies, to larger agricultural systems for significant farming enterprises, all the way to large grid storage systems for hydro, wind, solar or geothermal electricity generation operations.

Not only will FuelPositive's modular and scalable Carbon-Free NH 3 technology disrupt the US$70 billion ammonia industry, the company's proprietary method for producing NH 3 additionally positions it as a cost-effective clean fuel source for combustion engines, fuel cells and as a source for hydrogen.

