Cinedigm Corp.: Classic '50s Sci-Fi Adventure Flight to Mars is Launching to Special-Edition Blu-ray & DVD, July 20th

From the Dawn of the Science-Fiction Boom, With a Stunning, 70th Anniversary Restoration From the Original Cinecolor Separation Negatives & Out-of-This-World Special Features

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and distribution company, is releasing Flight to Mars (1951) on special-edition Blu-ray and DVD, July 20, 2021.

Flight to Mars (1951) blasted into theaters at the dawn of the 1950s science-fiction boom from legendary producer Walter Mirisch (Some Like It Hot, The Magnificent Seven, West Side Story, The Great Escape, The Pink Panther). Filmed in gorgeous Cinecolor with special effects ahead of its time, Flight to Mars stands as an eye-popping, must-have feature for any fan of the science-fiction genre.

Starring Marguerite Chapman (The Seven Year Itch, Coroner Creek, Destroyer, A Man's World, Parachute Nurse) and Cameron Mitchell (The High Chaparral, Hollywood Cop, Monkey on My Back, How to Marry a Millionaire), the film follows five Earthlings who land a successful space expedition on Mars, where they encounter seemingly welcoming Martians. To their surprise, the Martians fear they have depleted the key mineral used to power their life support systems and are determined to get off the red planet by any means necessary, including stealing the Earthlings' ship and invading Earth!

Restored via a 4K transfer sourced from the original 35mm Cinecolor separation negatives, the stunning restoration and preservation was completed by Paramount Pictures Archive, Andrea Kalas, Charles Stepczyk and Charlotte Johnson, and serves as the latest collaboration between The Film Detective and The Wade Williams Collection, with future titles to be announced this summer from Wade Williams' expansive collection of essential genre films.

OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD SPECIAL FEATURES: Two new documentary shorts from Ballyhoo Motion Pictures, Walter Mirisch: From Bomba to Body Snatchers and Interstellar Travelogues: Cinema's First Space Race, with celebrated science-fiction artist/historian Vincent Di Fate - Audio commentary by author/film historian Justin Humphreys - Full-color insert booklet with essay, Mars at the Movies, by award-winning author Don Stradley - English and Spanish subtitles.

Flight to Mars will be available for purchase on July 20 on special-edition Blu-ray ($24.95) and DVD ($19.95). To secure a copy, pre-order now on Amazon or via the MVD Shop:

Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Flight-Special-Blu-ray-Marguerite-Chapman/dp/B08Z4B13ZL/ref=tmm_blu_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1621888727&sr=8-2

MVD Shop:

https://mvdshop.com/products/flight-to-mars-1951-special-edition-4k-blu-ray?_pos=2&_sid=4e6cc376c&_ss=r

To learn more, visit: https://www.thefilmdetective.com/flight-to-mars

Photos available at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cwvb06quqrkpacb/AABG-9G6jPrUm66mgfHbtto_a?dl=0

About The Film Detective :

The Film Detective (TFD) is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm. Launched in 2014, TFD has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms such as Turner Classic Movies, NBC, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. With a strong focus on increasing the digital reach of its content, The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The Film Detective is also available live with a 24/7 linear channel available on Sling TV, STIRR, Plex, Local Now, Rakuten TV and DistroTV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

About Cinedigm :

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Flight to Mars

The Film Detective

Genre: Science-Fiction, Fantasy

Original Release: 1951 (Color)

Not Rated

Running Time: 72 Minutes

Language: English

Subtitles: English & Spanish

SRP: $24.95 (Blu-ray) / $19.95 (DVD)

Discs: 1

Release Date: July 20, 2021 (Pre-order now)

UPC Code: 760137572985 (Blu-ray) / 760137572893 (DVD)

Catalog #: FBR1011 (Blu-ray) / FD1011 (DVD)

