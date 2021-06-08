Next-gen IoT connectivity provider helps developers, SMBs and SMEs take full control of their deployments through its more than 3 million connections

Soracom, Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity, today announced its strategy to deliver a full suite of solutions including development tools, cloud integrations, and a robust consulting and partner ecosystem that companies need to successfully launch and scale their Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives. Soracom's connectivity solutions are used by developers, SMBs, and SMEs worldwide to help them ease IoT adoption, minimize risk, accelerate time to market, and ensure successful, scalable IoT rollouts. Soracom IoT connectivity now powers more than 3 million connections worldwide.

Soracom's next-generation IoT connectivity platform is device-, cloud-, and bearer-agnostic. It provides everything the people, teams and organizations building tomorrow's connected world need to connect any number of devices to their preferred cloud easily, affordably, and reliably, with complete network control, anywhere in the world.

Companies seeking to create new connected experiences with IoT solutions typically face a common set of challenges. These include negotiating connectivity contracts; scaling the network affordably; navigating the worlds of software, hardware, connectivity, and cloud computing; and building secure integrations with leading cloud platforms. Soracom differentiates itself in the market with three key tenets that resolve these challenges:

Only pay for what you use. The company's pay-per-use connectivity services are commitment-free, with no minimums, and can help companies scale regionally or globally. Control your own IoT network. Customers can route traffic to their preferred back end (cloud or on-premises) without passing over the public internet. They can also create their own private, bidirectional IoT LAN to connect devices to each other and the cloud. Utilize the industry's most advanced cloud integrations. Compute power can be shifted between the network edge and cloud in a hybrid fashion, while connecting directly to all leading public clouds or to a customer's private on-premises systems. Soracom's Virtual Private Gateway service (VPG) lets IoT devices network privately without firewall configuration or exposure to the public Internet.

"From Day One, our focus has been on helping customers get their projects live and scaling vs. just getting them connected," said Kenta Yasukawa, Co-Founder and CTO of Soracom. "Soracom makes it easy to connect to your cloud of choice, take full control of your network, devices and data, and scale deployments from hundreds of devices to millions. Our available consulting services and robust partner ecosystem make Soracom the clear leader in IoT connectivity."

About Soracom

Soracom is leading the democratization of IoT connectivity, offering robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Founded in 2015, Soracom now serves more than 15,000 startups, SMBs and global enterprises across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to the cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

