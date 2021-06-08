Scientists in Germany have developed a new process for deposition of silicon dioxide layers during cell production. Without the need for high pressure, flammable gases, or vacuum conditions, the process could lead to cost reductions for cell manufacturers, provided it can be developed and applied in a large-scale production setting.Depositing the various layers that make up a PV cell stack onto a silicon wafer is among the most complex and expensive areas in PV cell & module manufacturing. The processes used here often require the creation of a vacuum, the use of flammable or otherwise hazardous ...

