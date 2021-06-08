The metal wrap-through-focused module maker revealed its M series at the SNEC solar conference in Shanghai, claiming a bifacial rate of up to 70%.As the dust settles after last week's SNEC solar conference and exhibition, the industry is still digesting the slew of new products which made their debuts, including high-power tunnel-oxide, passivated contact (TOPCon) and heterojunction (HJT) modules from Trina Solar. The world's biggest module maker used the Shanghai event to launch a HJT product with a power output of more than 700 W and a claimed conversion efficiency of 22.55%. The device is ...

