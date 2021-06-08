Digital Asset Markets Conference To Feature Grayscale's Michael Sonnenshein, MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor and Other Key Voices

Regulators, Industry Leaders and Other Stakeholders to Discuss Pressing Issues for Digital Asset Markets in Two-Day Virtual Conference, June 22-23

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23, the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) and Eventus Systems will host a two-day virtual conference on key issues affecting digital asset markets featuring Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, among other leading voices.

Featuring key influencers in cryptocurrency regulation, legislation, enforcement and markets-as well as institutional market participants-the conference will foster discussions that shed light on timely issues, such as digital asset market structure, trade surveillance, U.S. crypto policy, the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and much more. Click here for the current list of speakers and the agenda.

ADAM is a private, membership-based association of firms operating in the digital asset marketplace and committed to fair, orderly and transparent digital asset markets. Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of trade surveillance, transaction monitoring solutions and market risk for digital asset exchanges.

The conference is free and open to the public and the press; to attend online, register here. Join the conversation on Twitter using SAL2021.

WHAT

Shining a Light on Digital Asset Markets 2021

A virtual conference with digital asset influencers, prominent institutional market participants, exchanges and regulators, and relevant policymakers

WHEN

Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23, 2021

10AM - 2:30PM ET on both days

WHO

Michael Saylor, @michael_saylor

CEO, Microstrategy

Mike Sonnenshein, @Sonnenshein

CEO, Grayscale

Michelle Bond, @michellebond111

CEO, ADAM

Travis Schwab, @travisschwab

CEO, Eventus

C-Suite Executives from Anchorage, BitOoda, Cboe, Cumberland, Galaxy Digital, Genesis, GSR, Hudson River Trading, Multicoin Capital, Morgan Lewis and Bockius, Parataxis Capital, Paxos, Symbiont, WisdomTree

WHERE

Online; register to receive log-in credentials

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528081/ADAM_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635481/Eventus_Systems_Logo.jpg