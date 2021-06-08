Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.06.2021
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
WKN: 722713 ISIN: US5949724083 
08.06.2021 | 16:03
Digital Asset Markets Conference To Feature Grayscale's Michael Sonnenshein, MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor and Other Key Voices

Regulators, Industry Leaders and Other Stakeholders to Discuss Pressing Issues for Digital Asset Markets in Two-Day Virtual Conference, June 22-23

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23, the Association for Digital Asset Markets (ADAM) and Eventus Systems will host a two-day virtual conference on key issues affecting digital asset markets featuring Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein and MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, among other leading voices.

Association for Digital Asset Markets

Featuring key influencers in cryptocurrency regulation, legislation, enforcement and markets-as well as institutional market participants-the conference will foster discussions that shed light on timely issues, such as digital asset market structure, trade surveillance, U.S. crypto policy, the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and much more. Click here for the current list of speakers and the agenda.

ADAM is a private, membership-based association of firms operating in the digital asset marketplace and committed to fair, orderly and transparent digital asset markets. Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of trade surveillance, transaction monitoring solutions and market risk for digital asset exchanges.

The conference is free and open to the public and the press; to attend online, register here. Join the conversation on Twitter using SAL2021.

WHAT
Shining a Light on Digital Asset Markets 2021
A virtual conference with digital asset influencers, prominent institutional market participants, exchanges and regulators, and relevant policymakers

WHEN
Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23, 2021
10AM - 2:30PM ET on both days

WHO
Michael Saylor, @michael_saylor
CEO, Microstrategy

Mike Sonnenshein, @Sonnenshein
CEO, Grayscale

Michelle Bond, @michellebond111
CEO, ADAM

Travis Schwab, @travisschwab
CEO, Eventus

C-Suite Executives from Anchorage, BitOoda, Cboe, Cumberland, Galaxy Digital, Genesis, GSR, Hudson River Trading, Multicoin Capital, Morgan Lewis and Bockius, Parataxis Capital, Paxos, Symbiont, WisdomTree

WHERE
Online; register to receive log-in credentials

