The technology company and inverter maker has created a new unit to operate in the renewables and e-mobility sectors. Elsewhere, China's largest e-commerce company, JD.Com, has signed an agreement with the world's biggest wind company, GoldWind, to establish a renewables joint venture.Technology company and inverter maker Huawei announced on Monday the creation of Huawei Digital Energy Technology, which will operate in the renewables and e-mobility segments. The initial investment in the new company is around RMB3 billion (US$469 million) - the highest sum allocated by the Chinese conglomerate ...

