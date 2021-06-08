Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 16:09
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Discount Control Policy Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Discount Control Policy Update

PR Newswire

London, June 8

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 8 June 2021

Discount Control Policy Update

Under the Company's discount and premium control policy (the "DCP"), the Company aims to purchase or issue shares to ensure, in normal market conditions, that the shares trade consistently close to their underlying net asset value per share. Due to continuing high demand for the Company's shares, the relevant prospectus limits and existing issuance authorities required to operate this policy are close to being exhausted. The Company's ability to issue new shares under the DCP will therefore be limited and only a restricted number of shares will be available for issue each day until (i) a prospectus in relation to the issuance of further shares has been published (and the Company expects to publish this ahead of the AGM); and (ii) the relevant issuance authorities have been approved by shareholders at the upcoming AGM on 6 July 2021.

Following the publication of the prospectus and the renewal of the relevant issuance authorities the Board expects to resume the normal operation of the DCP. In the meantime, if daily demands for the Company's shares remain high, these may not be capable of being met in full through the issuance of new shares by the Company. The Company's ability to buy back shares under the DCP is unaffected.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

This announcement has been determined to contain inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the market abuse regulation (EU) No.596/2014.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.