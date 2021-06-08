Supply Chain Powerhouse GEP Partners With World Economic Forum To Drive Action on Sustainability, Diversity, Inclusion and Equity

- GEP CEO Subhash Makhija pledges to help increase global momentum on key environmental and social issues, leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to ensure better outcomes

CLARK, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of supply chain strategy and software to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today it has joined The World Economic Forum. Today's just-in-time global supply chains were designed to optimize costs and performance; as a result, most organizations lack sufficient transparency into waste, CO2 emissions, diversity and ethical practices from the world's farms, factories and mines that power our economies. GEP joins the WEF to partner with global business, government and technology leaders to shape how global supply chains can create a more sustainable, inclusive, diverse and equitable future.

The next three to five years will be pivotal in how emerging technologies - artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, robotics, and automation - will be applied to transform the world's supply chains. GEP will leverage its position as a leading provider of AI-driven supply chain software, insights and data to help the WEF ensure procurement and supply chains support minority businesses, foster environmental sustainability and enable fair market practices. Without proactive private-public leadership, the juxtaposition - where technology dehumanizes decisions and rewards the lowest-cost suppliers over environmental and social aspirations and objectives - will be accelerated.

"Without energetic leadership, technologies like AI and machine learning have the potential to do great good and great harm - perhaps most especially with the supply chain - against the important environmental and social goals that we in the global business community have set for ourselves," said Subhash Makhija, chief executive officer and co-founder, GEP. "It's imperative that we provide leadership that guides how organizations select suppliers to drive sustainability, diversity and ethical practices, as well as value."

With more than half of the world's GDP dependent on nature for its resources and services, supply chains have an outsized impact on the environment and society. In a similar vein, the world's largest companies can help address diversity by providing economic opportunities to minority-owned businesses through procurement, because they have more cash on hand than the GDP of two-thirds of the world's countries. GEP will support the WEF to ensure emerging technologies provide organizations with greater visibility and accountability for running their complex, multi-geography, multi-tier supply chains in compassionate, environmentally sustainable and ethically responsible ways.

About The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org)

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people - this is how GEP SOFTWARE, GEP STRATEGY and GEP MANAGED SERVICES together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

