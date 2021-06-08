Rising Demand for Trained Medical Professionals amid COVID-19 Pandemic Boosts Medical Education Market, TMR

- Medical education market is estimated to account for 56.9 Bn by the end of assessment period 2020-2030.

- Noteworthy increase in the number of medical schools to fulfill rising need for skilled medical professionals during COVID-19 pandemic will drive market growth.

- North America gains prominent growth avenues in the market

ALBANY, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical education is one of the key fundamental fields that are highly practical and need extreme level of on-job training. The medical education is considered a vast subject. Some of the key training types in the medical education include neurology training, cardiothoracic training, oral and maxillofacial training, orthopedic training, radiology training, pediatric training, laboratory training, and so on. Increase in number of various diseases is foreseen to help in bringing extensive expansion avenues in the global medical education market in the years to come.

According to a new research report by Transparency Market Research, the global medical education market is likely to show expansion at a promising CAGR of ~5% during the assessment period 2020-2030. The total valuation of the market in 2019 was US$ 32 Bn and is expected to reach US$ 56.9 Bn by 2030.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Education Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Medical Education Market: Key Findings

COVID-19 Pandemic Boosts Market Demand

The pandemic situation occurred due to COVID-19 has resulted into rising number of patients in all worldwide locations. Moreover, the world is witnessing whooping requirement for trained medical professionals in order to serve the medical needs of these patients. This scenario highlights that the global medical education market will observe stupendous expansion avenues in the years ahead.

Request Brochure of Medical Education Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Industry Leaders Focused on Technological Advancements

Major enterprises operating in the global medical education market are increasing focus toward the incorporation of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). Moving forward, they are growing participation in various partnerships, collaboration, and new research activities. All these activities are helping enterprises to remain competitive and maintain leading position in the market for medical education.

Purchase the Medical Education Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Need to Redesign Curriculum Structure to Achieve Improved Patient Services

While the medical education market is at its peak of growth, the enterprises in the market need to focus on various key aspects including different challenges experienced by medical educators. Moving forward, the players should concentrate on the development of patient-centric medical training activities into the medical school curriculums. This strategy will help healthcare professionals to gain clinical exposure as well as patient learning.

Explore 228 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into Medical Education Market (Type of Training: Cardiothoracic Training, Neurology Training, Orthopedic Training, Oral and Maxillofacial Training, Pediatric Training, Radiology Training, Laboratory Training, and Others; Mode of Training: On-campus, Distance, and Online; Education Providers: School of Medicine, Government/Military Organization, Hospitals, Insurance & Co., Non-profit Organization, Publishing or Education Company, Molecular Genetic Methods, and Others; and Delivery Method: Internet Enduring Materials, Courses, and Regularly Scheduled Series and Other Enduring Materials) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/517

Medical Education Market: Growth Boosters

Medical education offers support for continuous improvement and learning. In addition to this, the concept of medical education assists medical professionals including nurses and physicians to manage the gaps in their professional practice including license renewal and board certification/society. Moving forward, the medical education also offers study of technological developments and allows for improving certain skills in the sector.

The global medical education market is estimated to experience magnificent expansion avenues in the assessment period 2020-2030. One of the key factors bringing extensive market growth avenues include rising need for interactive media in order to offer quality education and growth in demand for online assessment and testing in all worldwide locations.

In today's technologically advanced world, the Internet is considered the major source of information including audio, eBooks, and videos. On the back of increased Internet penetration and growing use of advanced technologies, the concept of online medical education is gathering exceptional traction.

Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/custom-research.php

Medical Education Market: Well-Established Participants

The report provides all important data pertaining to key participants of the medical education market. This data includes many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of market enterprises.

Some of the key players in the market are:

Gundersen Health System

Apollo Hospitals

Tact Academy for Clinical Training

Olympus Corporation

GE Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Healthcare Training Institute, New Jersey

American College of Radiology

Harvard Medical School

Stanford University

Johns Hopkins University

Siemens Healthineers AG

CAE Healthcare

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/clinical-laboratory-services-market.html

Blood Purification Equipment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blood-purification-equipment-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/medical-education-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg