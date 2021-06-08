COVID-19 Pandemic to Have a Profound Impact on the Growth of the Quick Service Restaurants IT Market, Varied Applications to Play a Key Role in the Seamless Functioning of Quick Service Restaurants, Says TMR

- The quick service restaurants IT market will gain prominent growth across the forecast period of 2020-2027 on the back of the rising influence of technology in the food and beverage sector

- The quick service restaurants IT market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Service Restaurants IT Market: Growth Summary

The growing innovation and customization in the food menu and the rising demand for automation and advanced technology in the restaurant industry will bring tremendous growth opportunities for the quick service restaurants IT market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

QSR refers to quick service restaurants are also known as fast food restaurants. These restaurants focus only on delivery services and have minimal table service. QSR IT solutions help in increasing the technological advancements across restaurant industry for providing convenience to the consumers. The convenience factor plays a major role in the growth of the quick service restaurants IT market. Thus, these factors will help in increasing the growth opportunities.

The experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have conducted intense research across the quick service restaurants IT market. The TMR experts predict the quick service restaurants IT market to expand at a CAGR of 7.7 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2027. The global quick service restaurants IT market is prognosticated to expected to reach US$ 21,771 mn by the end of the forecast period that is 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic is playing a vital role in the growth of the quick service restaurants IT market. With the shutting down of dine-in restaurants and cafes for a considerable span, the demand for quick service restaurants grew immensely. This aspect eventually had a large impact on the growth of the quick service restaurants IT market. The advent of the second and the third wave of COVID-19 coupled with frequent enforcement of lockdowns for consistent periods have further invited significant advancements.

Key Findings Of The Report

QSR POS Technologies to Brighten the Growth Prospects across the Quick Service Restaurants IT Market

POS strategies are gaining traction across the quick service restaurants IT market. A sound POS system is necessary for seamless operations. Cloud-based intelligence, anti-theft mechanisms, 24x7 chat support, and offline mode are some of the features that QSR POS technologies provide, which help propel growth.

Location Awareness APIs at QSR's to invite Exponential Growth

The utilization of drive-thru technology that identifies customers through loyalty programs using location awareness will bring immense growth opportunities for the quick service restaurants IT market. The solution provides a mobile application that signals the digital board at the QSR's which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI). The digital boards greet customers and display personalized information such as loyalty points, names, and others. These technologies appeal more to the customers and help in attracting considerable growth. All these aspects bode well for the development of the quick service restaurants IT market.

Contactless Services to Attract Considerable Growth

With the advent of COVID-19, contactless technologies have invited great attention. Contactless environments and stringent sanitization protocols are expected to stay for long across quick service restaurants. For creating such environments, quick service restaurants IT solutions are the key. From placing an order to payment methods, contactless technologies are being developed for every aspect. These factors will decide the growth trajectory of the quick service restaurants IT market.

Quick Service Restaurants IT Market: Major Players

Some well-entrenched players in the quick service restaurants IT market are:

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Verifone Systems, Inc.

