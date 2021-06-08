Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.06.2021
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
PR Newswire
08.06.2021 | 17:39
62 Leser



CCTV+: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention, treatment

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organization (WHO) for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, on Monday addressed via video link the opening of a WHO meeting on "Ending TB deaths among people with HIV: Step up the momentum."