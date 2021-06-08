Newswire Explains the What, Why, and How of Digital Marketing in Smart Start Guide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Newswire, an innovative press release distribution company with a mission to help small and midsize companies in all industries build their online presence through effective media and marketing communication strategies, is sharing its digital marketing expertise in a new Smart Start guide.

Now more than ever, creating and implementing a digital marketing strategy is imperative as over 4.6 billion people around the world use the internet.

A digital marketing strategy can help businesses of all sizes and industries meet their target audience where they are and drive significant return on investment (ROI) when campaigns are optimized properly.

As consumer attention online intensifies, Newswire is sharing the what, why, and how of digital marketing in its Smart Start guide that covers a range of topics including:

Examples of digital marketing

The importance of digital marketing

How to create a digital marketing strategy

And more

"At Newswire, we've created a comprehensive approach to integrated media and marketing communications," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Our media and marketing experts ensure our clients' are creating a sense of cohesion across various marketing channels to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time."

Companies that are part of Newswire's Media and Marketing Guided Tour program can lean on its team and innovative technology to identify media opportunities, create compelling stories, launch targeted campaigns, provide reports on overall performance, and craft a holistic digital marketing strategy.

Download the Digital Marketing Smart Start guide to learn more.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

