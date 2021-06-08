Combination Creates Expansion Opportunities, Enhances Supply Chain for Customers

AFG Holdings, Inc. ("AFG" or the "Company") today announced that it has acquired Maass Flange Corporation, the North American assets of Maass Global Group, including its businesses in Mexico and Canada. Maass Flange Corporation is the largest domestic manufacturing supplier of stainless and nickel alloy flanges in North America.

"Maass' market-leading positions in stainless and nickel alloys aligns well with AFG Holdings' market leadership in carbon flanges, creating combined bundling opportunities through a unified supply chain while reducing costs for our customers," commented Joe Jenkins, President of AFG Holdings' Aero Industrial division, including Ameriforge and Steel Industries.

The entity will be called 'Ameriforge LLC' and will be led by Alex Maass. The acquisition includes all Houston-area facilities, Canada and Mexico. Ameriforge can now offer unparalleled products and capabilities across the spectrum of all forged products-everything from carbon and high yield to specialty alloys-along with complementary products over a uniquely broad spectrum of material grades and dimensions.

About AFG Holdings, Inc.

AFG Holdings, Inc. is a fully integrated OEM providing differentiated technology, products, and services. The Company maintains a market-leading position in many of its businesses, including aerospace, general industrial, oil and gas, and power generation.

About Maass Global Group

The Maass Global Group is a third-generation family company, headquartered in Essen, Germany, focused on alloy, stainless steel and high nickel flange production and complementary products and dates back over 70 years. The Group has operations and production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, India, Dubai, Singapore and Shanghai.

