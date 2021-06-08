DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Change

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Change 08-Jun-2021 / 16:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 June 2021 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Board Change The Company announces that Don Strang has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. The Company intends to seek a replacement director over the coming months. The Company wishes to thank Don for his contribution to date and wishes him well in his future endeavours. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company dfrtre@icloud.com David Rigoll AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

