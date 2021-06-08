Anzeige
TAAT Global: Nachfrage gegenüber Mai um das 15-fache explodiert
Dow Jones News
08.06.2021 | 18:25
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Change

DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Change 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Board Change 
08-Jun-2021 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
08 June 2021 
 
VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED 
("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") 
 
Board Change 
 
The Company announces that Don Strang has resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. 
The Company intends to seek a replacement director over the coming months. 
 
The Company wishes to thank Don for his contribution to date and wishes him well in his future endeavours. 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
The Company              dfrtre@icloud.com 
David Rigoll 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 110078 
EQS News ID:  1205733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
