The "United Kingdom (UK) Insurance Aggregators 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the ever-changing consumer purchasing behavior through price comparison sites.

It identifies the most influential factors for customers when selecting a policy through this channel and reveals the brand strategies of the four leading sites. Their distinct approaches to advertising are also highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the market over the coming years, including regulation and new technology.

The percentage of consumers conducting research on price comparison websites (PCW) at renewal increased for motor, while home, travel, and pet insurance saw declines. Motor insurance, the biggest market for aggregators, posted a rise of 1.5 percentage points. However, this trend was not replicated in the number of purchases made through the channel, however, with both motor and pet recording declines. Confused.com offers the cheapest policies in two out of the four product lines.

Scope

Motor insurance has the strongest presence on PCWs, with almost a third of consumers purchasing policies through them.

Aggregator revenue performances were mixed. GoCo Group and Compare the Market owner BGL Group posted encouraging results, but COVID-19 hit the turnover revenues of MoneySuperMarket and outgoing Confused.com owner Admiral.

Advertising spend is high for three of the four leading aggregators, with Confused.com leading the way as it continues to improve its market position in the individual product lines.

Reasons to Buy

Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing needs and behaviors.

Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations revolutionize the consumer purchasing journey.

Be informed of how new technologies could impact the aggregator channel over the next few years.

Learn about the differences in pricing between the top four comparison sites.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market changes driven by COVID-19 flag issues with the aggregator business model

1.2 Key findings

1.3 Critical success factors

2. Aggregator Market

2.1 Aggregators are an important channel for the distribution of insurance policies

2.2 PCWs experienced a slight decline in the distribution of policies in 2020

2.3 PCW market shares are driven by returning customers

2.4 PCWs are highly utilized as a pre-purchasing tool by consumers

2.5 Life insurance products experienced the biggest increase in conversion rates

2.6 Motor and home insurance saw the largest number of switchers through a PCW

2.7 FCA regulations on price walking will impact PCWs

2.8 Aggregators push for innovation

2.9 Tech providers challenge traditional aspects of the aggregator model

2.10 PCWs can further improve customer shopping experiences through API integration

3. Comparison Sites by Line of Business

3.1 Motor

Confused.com offers the cheapest quotes for motor insurance

3.2 Home

3.3 Travel

PCWs suspended the sale of travel insurance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

3.4 Pet

The length of treatments drives the cost of policies for the four leading sites

3.5 Life products on PCWs

Income protection

3.6 Term assurance

3.7 Term assurance and critical illness

4. Comparison Site Profiles

4.1 Compare the Market is the PCW of choice for personal insurance products

4.2 Consumers' choices were more divided for life insurance products

4.3 Compare the Market

BGL Group's financial earnings are on the rise despite CMA fine

Compare the Market's branding image

4.4 MoneySuperMarket

MoneySuperMarket's revenue fell by 11% due to COVID-19

MoneySuperMarket branding

4.5 Confused.com

Admiral Group's COVID-19-related rebate initiative reduced turnover revenue by 4% for H1 2020

Confused.com launched an Amazon Alexa feature

Confused.com branding

4.6 GoCompare

Despite the implications of COVID-19, GoCo Group reported positive financial earnings in 2020

GoCompare branding

5. Marketing

5.1 All PCWs have a strong focus on television advertisements

6. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

MoneySuperMarket

Confused.com

GoCompare

Compare the Market

BGL Group

Admiral Group

Competition and Markets Authority

Financial Conduct Authority

Insurethebox

Saga

LV=

Quoteline Direct

InsureandGo

CoverWise

Paws Claws

Purely Pets

Perfect Pets

Amazon

Google

Honcho

weflip

Hastings

Bell

Alpha

Annual Travel

Aventus

Amazon

Caura

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62w4d7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005946/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900