The Barber Shop Marketing Touts Four Telly Wins, Including Top Prize

North Texas Marketing and Advertising Agency Keeps Creativity on the Screen

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / The Barber Shop Marketing, named by Dallas Business Journal as one of the Top Marketing and Advertising Agencies in Dallas/Fort Worth in 2020, has won four Telly Awards for Television Excellence, including the coveted Gold Telly. Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and are judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.

David Adkins, Creative Director of The Barber Shop Marketing and Taylor Loyd, Producer, helmed the award-winning works:

Free Range , for client Crazy AC, awarded the Gold Telly for Professional Services (LINK)

Upon news of the awards, Adkins said, 'In our industry especially, the recognition of creativity and messaging, while very competitive, is proof that our reach is limitless and successful when we are telling stories across all video formats."

"We have one of the hardest-working teams in the advertising business. Each and everyone here are dedicated to producing high-quality and engaging commercials and content for our clients. Recognition from prestigious awards like the Tellys motivate us to not only continue to turn out the best we can but keep reaching for new levels of excellence in the work and service we provide to the business and non-profit communities we serve," said Amy Hall Phyfer, President of The Barber Shop Marketing.

About The Telly Awards:

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and Independent Filmmaker Project.

About The Barber Shop Marketing

The Barber Shop Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Dallas with category-leading clients including Baker Brothers Plumbing, Air & Electric, DFW Airport, City of Richardson, Smith Thompson Home Security, Southwest Kia, Town of Addison and Garages of Texas. Their specialization includes advertising, creative, media, digital, social media, public relations, and search optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone 214-217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

