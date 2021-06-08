KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Inc. Launches the Kid Survey System for Brands

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today in its first survey utilizing our new Kid Survey System with more than 1,300 children the results showed that ads seen by kids on mobile phones are the most popular way to discover new toys.

Brands have great difficulty tracking the impact of digital campaigns and are faced with many product decisions such as packaging, product features and marketing research. Brands have trouble accessing the data to help make these decisions due to the challenge of reaching kids and high costs involved. The KIDOZ Kid Survey System, combined with the KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network allows brands to survey their exact target audience at scale quickly and affordably.

The Kid Survey System enables advertising clients to simply launch interactive surveys of up to ten questions. Kidoz recommends that surveys are used to gauge pre & post-campaign brand awareness indicators, to understand the response to new product features, and to poll kids' preferences.

"Reaching more children, teens, and parents than any other mobile network, Kidoz is a preferred choice for advertisers to build awareness with their target consumers," stated Eldad Ben Tora Kidoz Co-CEO. "As we expand our product offering to include opportunities for market research and other new products pending release, we increase our ability to grow and our strategic importance as a service provider to our customers. Kidoz is encouraged by the success of this initial survey and is looking forward to working with our partners and clients to help drive a deeper understanding of the behaviours of specific target audiences."

Kidoz launched the Kid Survey System, to collect first party data in a kid safe way. To display the power of the tool, Kidoz conducted a targeted survey asking kids a variety of questions to understand how they interact with mobile apps, where they hear about new toys, and who decides what gifts to buy. The results revealed three key insights in the purchasing behaviors of kids:

1. Mobile phones are the #1 awareness drivers for new toys

Children no longer sit in front of traditional television screens to watch shows and see linear advertisements. Kidoz wanted to find out what are the most effective tools for building product awareness, by asking children the question: "Where do they usually hear about new toys?" The results show that mobile devices ranked first with 41.7%, which is higher than friends at 35.2%, and almost double TV which had 23.1% of responses.

2. Children are becoming the biggest influencers in the house

Parents' buying decisions for toys are almost exclusively influenced by their children. Kids know what they want, and they are telling their parents what to buy. The survey results indicate that the previously established pattern of parents shopping for toys that they think their children might like to own, are over. Kids are now the authority on what's cool and in-demand, and the buying pattern is for the child to share their wishes directly with the parents in order to influence buying. The Kidoz survey revealed that 74% of kids surveyed said they told their parents what to buy when they saw an ad they liked.

3. Kids prefer rewarded ads

From app performance statistics and app reviews it appeared that kids love rewarded ads, and to validate that claim, Kidoz asked further questions to gain a greater understanding. The results were that more than 50% of the kids surveyed "loved" rewarded ads in their mobile games (with less than 20% of respondents preferring games without rewarded ads). Children embrace rewarded ads because it is a way for them to progress in their favorite games without having to make purchases.

"Given the popularity of mobile phones and tablets among children as their preferred choice of entertainment, the results confirm our belief that mobile is the most influential channel for kids," stated Rina Galitz, Kidoz Product Marketing Lead. "Our survey to discover more about the buying process within families revealed several great insights and builds on the findings from the National Retail Federation that 90% of parents say their children heavily influenced purchasing decisions."

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

