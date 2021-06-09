Product Quality is of the Utmost Importance, Visitors to the ICMD Impressed by ICP DAS-BMP Medical Grade TPU

HSINCHU, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st International Component Manufacturing & Design Show (ICMD) took place from May 13 to 16, 2021 at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. The event was a big success, with industry heavyweights in attendance.

The ICMD exhibition aims to promote the complete integration of the industry's upstream and downstream industrial chains, particularly in the high-end manufacturing supply chain of medical devices. After years of planning, ICP DAS-BMP made a low-key debut at this international event.

Dr. Chen, vice president of Medical-grade Polymers Division in ICP DAS-BMP, brought approximately 80 models of the three major series of medical-grade TPU to the exhibition in Hall 8.1, including hardness from 70A to 85D, transparency to barium sulfate content of 20% (B20) or 40% (B40), together with several color specifications. ICP DAS-BMP medical grade TPU, on the other hand, impressed ICMD attendees with its high quality.

Throughout the four-day event, the ICP DAS-BMP booth was bustling with visitors. The ICP DAS-BMP attracted a large number of visitors, who came to talk and consult, as well as exhibitors and professionals. In the front of the booth, there was an endless stream of visitors. Not only were materials and samples distributed, but many viewers also applied for samples on the spot. This time, there are nearly 200 visitors, and more than ten large-scale plastic material agents have expressed strong interest in the product agency.

In the medical materials market, TPU has become an unavoidable replacement for PVC. ICP DAS-BMP is committed to providing customers around the world with highly stable medical grade TPU. ICP DAS-BMP has spent the last four years focusing on medical grade TPU research and development, launching three series of Alithane ALP, Durathane ALC, and Arothane ARP, which are widely used in medical equipment. Many countries, including Europe, the United States, Ukraine, and India, have applied for trial materials, with positive outcomes. At the same time, over 20 Taiwanese companies have used the ALP, ALC, and ARP series for new product development.

Not only has ICP DAS-BMP medical grade TPU passed the USP Class VI biological safety test, but it has also passed the ISO 10993-4 hemolysis test, ISO 10993-5 in vitro cytotoxicity test, ISO 10993-10 skin irritation and sensitivity test, ISO 10993-11 acute system toxicity test, and pyrogen test. Furthermore, before leaving the factory, each batch of products is subjected to a comprehensive polymer analysis, cytotoxicity testing, and processing evaluation to ensure consistent quality.

ICP DAS-BMP (Official Website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/) will rely on its strong research and development team to define a new vision and paradigm for interpreting the power of science and technology in order to provide the medical materials market with more abundant, complete, and consistent quality options, as well as to share a world of business opportunities.

