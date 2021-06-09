

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade data for April. Exports are forecast to rise 0.5 percent on month and imports to drop 1.1 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 133.31 against the yen, 1.0921 against the franc, 0.8603 against the pound and 1.2176 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

