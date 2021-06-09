DJ Purchase of Property

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Purchase of Property 09-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 June 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Purchase of Property Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce a property purchase. The Company has acquired five industrial units covering an aggregate 40,419 sq ft on Knowsley Business Park, Liverpool, adjacent to junction 4 of the M57. The units are occupied by Portakabin, Green Thumb, Central Electrical Armature and Med Imaging with a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry of 4.0 years. The units have an aggregate passing rent of GBP214,117 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield1 of 5.74%. The agreed purchase price of GBP3.5 million was funded from the Company's existing debt facilities, resulting in net gearing2 increasing to 25.4% loan to value. Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said: "We are delighted to have secured these modern assets in an area with strong evidence of increasing industrial rents, offering short-medium term asset management opportunities." 1 Passing rent divided by purchase price plus assumed purchasers' costs. 2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting smaller lot size properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

