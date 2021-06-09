Welcome to the first day of the pv magazine Roundtable Europe event! We have a packed two-day schedule planned for you comprising four cornerstone issues that will define the industry as it cements itself as a key pillar of the continent's energy transition: Quality, Asset Management, Sustainability and Made in Europe, and the Innovation Hub: Hydrogen, battery storage, and e-mobility.Make sure you join the over 2,000 people already registered for this week's event, and discover solar's role in the economic reset. Today, between 10 and 12 CEST, you will hear from 12 experts on maintaining quality ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...