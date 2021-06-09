DJ Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 173.4206 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1419048 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 110173 EQS News ID: 1205898 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205898&application_name=news

