DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 136.2598 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 384904 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 110182 EQS News ID: 1205907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205907&application_name=news

