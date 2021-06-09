DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jun-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.3099 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2995000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 110150 EQS News ID: 1205875 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205875&application_name=news

