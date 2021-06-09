The battery manufacturer is planning to raise $2.75 billion through a private placement and to use the funds to expand the capacity of its lithium-ion battery manufacturing site which is currently under construction in Sweden, from 40 GWh to 60 GWh.Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt is planning to raise $2.75 billion through a private placement co-led by Swedish pension funds AP1, AP2, AP3, AP4 and Omers Capital Markets and supported by existing investors such as Goldman Sachs Asset Management and the Volkswagen Group. The equity raise will also feature Northvolt existing shareholders such ...

