VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 9
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|0.4675
|0.5500
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0009272756
|VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF
|1.1730
|1.3800
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2550
|0.3000
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.3060
|0.3600
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.3570
|0.4200
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0009690221
|VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.3570
|0.4200
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.2465
|0.2900
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0009690247
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.1190
|0.1400
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0009690254
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Diversified 1-10 UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0010273801
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.0425
|0.0500
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.6120
|0.7200
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.7480
|0.8800
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0011376074
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1530
|0.1800
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.3230
|0.3800
|EUR
|09/06/2021
|16/06/2021
|17/06/2021
|23/06/2021
