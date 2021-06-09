Academics have utilized three PCMs, known as RT26, RT35, and RT42, and decided to pack them ascendingly depending on their melting points and heat-flow direction. The system is claimed to allow lower melting rates and longer thermal management of the modules.Researchers from the University of Baghdad and the University of Garmian, in Iraq, and Brunel University London, in the United Kingdom, have proposed to use multiple phase-change materials (PCMs) for the passive cooling of solar modules. PCMs are substances that absorb and release heat energy when they change phase and are able to store and ...

