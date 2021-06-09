The "Regulatory Report: Finland HNB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finland's perception of tobacco alternative products is fairly negative, and it has been at the forefront of restricting their arrival to the market by banning them or limiting their marketing and attractiveness.

Taxes for new products (for example, e-cigarette tax, which is €0.30/ml, regardless of nicotine content) are among the highest in the European Union. It is one of the tougher countries in Europe in tobacco-alternatives regulation as it prohibits all oral products and not just snus, which is in contrast to other EU member states. It also prohibits flavours for e-liquids. We therefore anticipate more restrictions and tax increases.

Nicotine pouches

Tobacco-free nicotine pouches are regulated in Finland by the Medicines Act and the Medicines Decree. The regime is complemented by the Decree on personal import of medicinal products into Finland. The Finnish Medicines Agency (Fimea) confirmed that there is only one legal medicinal nicotine pouch product on the market in Finland Zonnic.

