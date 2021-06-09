Global Ports Holding PLC: Results of General Meeting

DJ Results of General Meeting

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Results of General Meeting 09-Jun-2021 / 10:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Global Ports Holding PLC Results of JUNE 2021 General Meeting A General Meeting of the Company was held today at 10.00 BST. Resolution 1 was passed as an ordinary resolution. Resolution 2 was passed as a special resolution. As at the close of business on 8 June 2021, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with no shares held in treasury). The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below. % of the Company's Total issued Votes for % % number share (including Votes Votes Votes of votes capital Votes discretionary for against against validly represented withheld** votes) cast* by votes validly cast* Ordinary Resolution To give authority to allot Initial 1. Tranche 2 Warrants and Further 44,010,721 99.95 22,952 0.05 44,033,673 70.08 3,384 Warrants (as defined in the Notice of GM) Special Resolution To disapply statutory pre-emption rights with respect 2. to the allotment of Initial Tranche 2 Warrants and 44,010,269 99.95 23,404 0.05 44,033,673 70.08 3,384 Further Warrants (as defined in the Notice of GM)

* Excluding withheld

** A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

