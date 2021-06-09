Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
09.06.21
09:37 Uhr
1,575 Euro
+0,065
+4,30 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.06.2021 | 12:31
Global Ports Holding PLC: Results of General Meeting

DJ Results of General Meeting 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Results of General Meeting 
09-Jun-2021 / 10:59 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Global Ports Holding PLC 
Results of JUNE 2021 General Meeting 
 
A General Meeting of the Company was held today at 10.00 BST. 
Resolution 1 was passed as an ordinary resolution. Resolution 2 was passed as a special resolution. 
As at the close of business on 8 June 2021, the Company had 62,826,963 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue (with no 
shares held in treasury). 
The final votes received in respect of each resolution put to the meeting were as set out below. 
 
                                                 % of the 
                                                 Company's 
                                           Total   issued 
                         Votes for   %       %    number   share 
                         (including  Votes Votes  Votes  of votes  capital   Votes 
                         discretionary for  against against validly  represented withheld** 
                         votes)               cast*   by 
                                                 votes 
                                                 validly 
                                                 cast* 
Ordinary Resolution 
       To give authority to allot Initial 
1.      Tranche 2 Warrants and Further   44,010,721  99.95 22,952 0.05  44,033,673 70.08    3,384 
       Warrants (as defined in the Notice 
       of GM) 
       Special Resolution 
       To disapply statutory pre-emption rights with respect 
2.      to the allotment of Initial Tranche 2 Warrants and  44,010,269 99.95 23,404 0.05 44,033,673 70.08 3,384 
       Further Warrants (as defined in the Notice of GM)

* Excluding withheld

** A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law. Votes "withheld" were not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against each of the resolutions.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Full details of the poll results will also be available on the Company's website: www.globalportsholding.com

Enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Company Secretary

Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

Telephone: +44 (0) 7752 169 354

Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 110327 
EQS News ID:  1206122 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206122&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
