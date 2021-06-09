Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 
Stuttgart
09.06.21
08:03 Uhr
3,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
09.06.2021 | 13:19
09.06.2021 | 13:19
HMS Group Schedules 3 months 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DJ HMS Group Schedules 3 months 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
HMS Group Schedules 3 months 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call 
09-Jun-2021 / 13:47 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") 
 
 
 
HMS Group Schedules 3 months 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call 
 
Moscow, Russia - June 9, 2021 
 
HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the 
three months ended March 31, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, June 10, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to 
discuss these results beginning at 2:30 p.m. MSK on that day. 
 
The Group's financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call will be available under 
the "Investor relations" section of HMS' website prior to the conference call. 
 
Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021 
Time: 2.30 PM (MOSCOW) / 12.30 PM (London) / 7.30 AM (NY) 
HMS Group 3m 2021 IFRS results 
Conference passcode: 6189356 
 
To participate in the conference call, please dial in: 
 
Russia Local:  +7 499 609 1260 
Russia Toll Free: 8 800 100 9471 
 
UK Local: +44 (0)330 027 1846 
UK Toll Free: 0800 031 4838 
 
US Local: +1 334 777 6978 
US Toll Free: 800 367 2403 
 
Live link 
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hmsgroup20210610 
 
Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. 
We will share materials on HMS' investor website ahead of the call. 
 
Contacts: 
Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru 
 
*** 
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related 
services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. 
HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has 
participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular 
equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil 
producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") 
are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange. 
 
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer 
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent 
releases or other information 
LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US40425X4079 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      HMSG 
LEI Code:    254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  110331 
EQS News ID:  1206134 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206134&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
