DJ HMS Group Schedules 3 months 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group Schedules 3 months 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call 09-Jun-2021 / 13:47 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") HMS Group Schedules 3 months 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Moscow, Russia - June 9, 2021 HMS Group (LSE, MOEX: HMSG) announces today that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 on the morning of Thursday, June 10, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 2:30 p.m. MSK on that day. The Group's financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call will be available under the "Investor relations" section of HMS' website prior to the conference call. Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021 Time: 2.30 PM (MOSCOW) / 12.30 PM (London) / 7.30 AM (NY) HMS Group 3m 2021 IFRS results Conference passcode: 6189356 To participate in the conference call, please dial in: Russia Local: +7 499 609 1260 Russia Toll Free: 8 800 100 9471 UK Local: +44 (0)330 027 1846 UK Toll Free: 0800 031 4838 US Local: +1 334 777 6978 US Toll Free: 800 367 2403 Live link https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hmsgroup20210610 Please, dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Pre-registration is available. We will share materials on HMS' investor website ahead of the call. Contacts: Investor Relations, ir@hms.ru *** HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange. Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 110331 EQS News ID: 1206134 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1206134&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)