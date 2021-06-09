Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.06.2021
Breaking News - Jetzt kommen die europäischen Drogerie-Riesen!
PR Newswire
09.06.2021 | 13:22
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 9

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 08-June-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue673.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue677.64p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 08-June-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue409.07p
INCLUDING current year revenue410.31p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 08-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue236.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue236.20p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 08-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue189.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue189.75p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 08-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue108.01p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 08-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue171.40p
INCLUDING current year revenue171.40p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
