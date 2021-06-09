Companies plan to work together to help event organizers extend the reach of their events

Hopin, a leading virtual and hybrid experiences platform redefining connection around the world, today announced LinkedIn has become an investor via the company's oversubscribed Series C secondary round. The two companies also plan to collaborate to unlock new opportunities for event organizers.

Johnny Boufarhat, CEO and Founder of Hopin said: "We're grateful to have LinkedIn's support and shared vision to provide meaningful connection around the world. LinkedIn is more than just an investor, we are closely collaborating to help LinkedIn members and Hopin users engage with more people and discover immersive experiences. We can't wait to share more soon as Hopin continues to transform the way we all connect."

"Virtual events are here to stay, and we recognize our customers use many platforms, so we want to make it easy for them to extend the reach of their live events onto LinkedIn," said Scott Roberts, VP of Business Development at LinkedIn. "Together with Hopin and Streamyard, we'll be exploring more ways that we can help event organizers and attendees build meaningful connections and form long-lasting communities."

This follows Hopin's $400M in Series C funding round in March 2021 co-led by new investors Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst, and existing investor IVP, with participation from returning investors Coatue, DFJ Growth, Northzone, Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Global. Previously, Hopin raised $125 million Series B in funding announced in November 2020. Since February of last year, Hopin has raised more than $565 million.

Hopin has scaled from six to more than 550 employees in 42 countries since the beginning of 2020 and grown from a few hundred event creators to more than 95,000 organizations with millions of attendees showing up each month.

Hopin will use this capital to accelerate growth, including to scale and support its multi-product business. Hopin will continue investing in the development of its platform technologies in areas such as video and mobile, which are crucial to defining the future of hybrid events and making them a seamless experience. As part of its multi-product strategy in 2020, Hopin acquihired the mobile app development team from Topi and acquired video streaming company StreamYard, adding StreamYard's 3.6 million video content creators to its base. In 2021, Hopin acquired video hosting provider Streamable as well as video technology company jamm.

About Hopin

Founded in 2019, Hopin enables brands and communities to create all-in-one live video experiences for their audiences. Through its platforms, attendees can learn, interact, and connect with people from anywhere in the world. With Hopin, you can create live virtual and hybrid events that are interactive and immersive. Hopin acquired StreamYard, a leading video streaming studio, in 2020 and acquired Streamable and jamm in 2021. Hopin is a remote-first company headquartered in London, with employees in 42 countries. Learn more at hopin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005239/en/

Contacts:

Lindsey Latham

Hopin

press@hopin.com