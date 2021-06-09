EF Education First Selected As Official Language Training Services Supplier For Rugby World Cup France 2023

Leading Language Education Company Will Teach English to 2,600 French Youth Campus 2023, an ground-breaking apprenticeship programme.

ZURICH, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- France 2023 today announced the appointment of EF Education First (EF) as the Official Language Training Services Supplier for the upcoming Rugby World Cup France 2023. EF will support the innovative Campus 2023 initiative, which aims to train thousands of young French people for a career in sport, teaching English to all apprentices from June 2021.

Under the agreement, more than 2,600 young people from across France will learn English with EF via EF English Live, the leading online English school. In addition, EF will help Campus 2023 assess the English proficiency of its participant cohort using its EF Standard English Test, the world's first and only free, high-quality test of English. EF began its engagement in May and will continue until December 2023.

Claude ATCHER (Rugby World Cup France 2023 CEO):

« Beyond Rugby World Cup 2023's 48 matches, we wish to leave behind a tangible legacy that will profoundly impact our sport and society. With Campus 2023 programme, thousands of young women and men will receive training, a diploma and an invaluable first-hand experience working in sports organisations across the country. We will match the apprentices' motivation and talent with tools and guidance that will make them the future leaders of the sporting sector. With this ambition in mind, I am thrilled to welcome on board EF as an Official Supplier for Rugby World Cup France 2023. On behalf of Campus 2023 thousands of apprentices: thank you! »

Soline LAFORCADE (General Manager for France at EF):

«At EF, we think the world is a better place when people work to understand one another, and there is no better way to achieve that goal than by participating in sport. It unites people of diverse backgrounds in a peaceful, fun, and friendly way to achieve extraordinary feats. This is why we are involved in pro cycling and the Olympics, and it is why we are honoured to serve in this capacity for Rugby World Cup France 2023. »

Rugby World Cup France 2023 will take place from 8 September to 28 October 2023. It will be the 10th edition in history, which will also celebrate the 200th anniversary of the invention of rugby. The competition's 48 matches of will be held in nine stadiums, across 10 cities and seven host regions.

Founded in 1965, EF Education First provides culturally immersive education through language, travel, cultural exchange, and academic programs in over 100 countries. EF is the owner and sponsor of the EF - Nippo Pro Cycling Team, and has served as the Official Language Training Services Provider for eight Olympic and Paralympic Games since 1988. EF's mission is opening the world through education.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528553/Rugby_World_Cup_France_2023.jpg