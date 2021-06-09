Flooid and PMC announce new Partnership

Flooid and Technology Services Provider, PMC, announce strategic partnership enabling retail and hospitality customers to quickly implement and reap the benefits of industry-leading commerce solutions.

COVENTRY, England and OXFORD, England, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, the leading SaaS commerce platform delivering innovative basket functionality across store and online sales channels, and PMC, Technology Service Provider to the retail and hospitality industry, today announced a new strategic partnership.

The partnership builds on the successful work already carried out for a number of joint clients. Projects to date have enabled retail and hospitality companies to evolve the way they engage with consumers on touchpoints of their choice - be that mobile, self-checkout, scan & go, or order & pay.

Flooid delivers digital innovation solutions through its retail and hospitality commerce platform enabling clients to power their stores, restaurants and digital platform to offer choice and drive successful outcomes.

Through the partnership, PMC provides the professional and scalable technical project support and QA Testing to ensure that projects are delivered on-time and on-budget to meet client expectations. It is the significant advances in PMC Software Testing, which include reusable, automated test packs, that has created a comprehensive test environment which transforms and accelerates the way PMC and Flooid deliver to the client.

Martyn Osborne, CEO EMEA, Flooid, said: "With PMC's reputation in the delivery space they were a natural fit for our partner ecosystem. They help us build solutions for project delivery and QA the underpinning technology, which allows us to deliver projects more quickly, stay focused on industry innovation and keeping our clients and solutions on the cutting-edge."

Rich Lowe, CEO, PMC: "This is a truly exciting partnership for retail and hospitality. Flooid and PMC offer the right collaborative approach to innovative commerce software and outstanding solution delivery, enabling clients to quickly scale and see the benefit of their technology investment."

About PMC

PMC is a technology service provider with a vision to deliver better technology outcomes for retailers and B2C businesses. With a passion for delivering outstanding value, PMC offers flexible services and solutions which enable customers to keep pace in an ever-changing technology landscape. PMC's extensive experience in advising, transforming and managing our customers' technology is backed by an unrivalled industry reputation for delivering quality, value and customer success.

For more information, please visit: pmcretail.com

About Flooid

The Flooid SaaS platform delivers basket functionality across store and online sales channels. With high levels of multi-vertical capability, Flooid handles the sales operations for some of the world's most complex grocery, specialty, fashion and food and beverage retailers in their POS, self-checkout, mobile, eCommerce and social environments. Flooid is designed to handle both the high levels of throughput and resilience that a store demands, and the hyper-scalability required for mobile and online sales.

For more information, please visit: flooid.com

