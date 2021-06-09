Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Diagonal Bio AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (286/21)

Listing of Diagonal Bio AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Diagonal Bio AB, company registration number 559248-8984, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Diagonal Bio AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 6, 2021 As per today's date the company has a total of 5 334 000 shares. Shares Short name: DIABIO ------------------------------------------------------ Maximum number of shares: 9 148 663 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0015961826 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 227665 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 559248-8984 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.